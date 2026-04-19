Paws and purpose: Cook County Sheriff’s program prepares dogs for adoption

The Brief The Cook County Sheriff’s "Tails of Redemption" program trains dogs for adoption by pairing them with people in custody. Participants help prepare the dogs for homes while gaining job and life skills like patience and problem-solving. Twelve trained dogs are currently available for adoption, with applications open through the program’s website.



Meet the Cook County Sheriff's dogs looking for a forever home!

The Cook County Sheriff's Tails of Redemption program pairs pups with people in custody to allow them the opportunity to train. The individuals prepare the dogs for adoption, as well as learn patience, compassion, and problem-solving skills to help them advance in their job readiness and other life skills.

Once the pups are all trained, they're ready to find their forever homes in the community. Currently, the program has 12 dogs available for adoption. Check out their adorable profiles below.

For more information about the program, dogs, and to fill out an adoption interest form, visit the Tails of Redemption website.

Martha

This 2-year-old pit bull mix loves getting all the cuddles. She's got basic obedience done pat and loves getting praised for her good work.

Bella

This 4-year-old pit bull mix is confident, calm and relaxed and ready for her next chapter. She loves to be around people and is looking for love, laughter, and adventure in her new home.

Delilah

This 2-year-old pit bull mix is sweet and playful. She loves her two-legged friends and wants all the humans' attention. Delilah is a very smart, playful and laid-back girl.

Mila

This 2-year-old cattle dog mix is loving and playful. She is very smart, inquisitive, and energetic. She loves spending time with her human friends too!

Mochi

This 1-year-old pit bull mix may seem small, but she is as strong as she is sweet. This brave and curious girl loves to discover new things on her long walks.

Scout

This 1.5-year-old Australian Shepherd mix is full of energy and ready for a new adventure in his new forever home. This boy loves to run and play, but when it's time to relax, I can be found upside-down and stretched out.

Denali

This 1.5-year-old cattle dog mix is ready to explore and adventure with her new owners. Whether her new best friend likes to hike or play fetch, Denali is in!

Isaiah

This 3-year-old German Shepherd is loyal to his core. With a heart as big as his paws, this old dog is eager to learn a few new tricks and cuddle at the end of a long day.

Luna

This 2-year-old lab/collie mix is a big love bug. Fetch is her all-time favorite game, and afterward, will want to snuggle up to her new owner.

Oliver

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

This 2-year-old cattle dog mix may be a little nervous, but once he gets to know you, you will learn how playful and sweet he really is.

Toby

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

This 1-year-old mixed pup may be little, but he's got a big heart and even bigger personality. This goofy guy is sweet and ready for any adventure ahead.

Paloma

This 7-month-old pit bull mix just wants to be right next to her new best friend's side at all times. This quiet girl will always be ready to snuggle up tight.

Suri

This 1-year-old cattle dog mix may be small but full of tons of energy. She loves to run, play and explore the world around her.

Stella

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

This 7-month-old Rottweiler is a puppy in every way. She needs a forever family that will help her continue her training and help her grow up to be the best dog she can be.