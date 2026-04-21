Boil water advisory issued in parts of Schererville after pressure drop

The Brief A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Schererville after a system pressure drop early Tuesday. The issue was linked to a SCADA telemetry system failure. Officials expect water testing results by Thursday and say there’s no indication of contamination.



A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Schererville in northwest Indiana after a drop in water system pressure early Tuesday morning.

What to know:

The Schererville Water Department issued the advisory effective immediately for all homes and businesses located south of U.S. 30 and east of Cline Avenue.

Public Works officials said crews were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. after multiple reports of low to no water pressure. The issue was traced to a failure in the town’s SCADA telemetry system, which caused system pressure to fall below the required minimum of 20 pounds per square inch.

Under Indiana Department of Environmental Management rules, that drop triggers a precautionary advisory until water testing confirms the system is safe.

Officials said any water used for drinking or for pets should be brought to a rolling/hard boil for at least five minutes before use.

Water can still be used for showering and washing clothes. Residents are also asked to limit lawn irrigation during this time.

What they're saying:

Public Works officials emphasized the advisory is precautionary.

"We have no reason to believe there has been any contamination to your water supply," the department said in a statement.

What's next:

Water samples are being tested, with "passing results" expected by Thursday, officials said.

What you can do:

For questions, residents can contact Schererville Public Works at 219-322-6688.