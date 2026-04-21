Boy, 16, charged with murder months after Chicago shooting

The Brief A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting on Chicago’s Southwest Side. Police say he shot a 33-year-old man during an argument last October. The suspect was arrested this week and faces a first-degree murder charge.



A teenage boy was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last October on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

The 16-year-old was identified as the person who shot and killed a 33-year-old man on Oct. 6, 2025 in the Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police.

The teen was arguing with the victim around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of West 39th Place when he pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the chest. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Alan J. Maldonado.

Police said a gun was recovered from the scene.

The 16-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday near 42nd and Rockwell streets. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.