Chicago crime: Man, 33, killed during argument in Brighton Park

The Brief A 33-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument early Monday in Brighton Park, police said. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue. A gun was recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.



A man was shot and killed during an argument Monday morning in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The 33-year-old was arguing with another person around 3 a.m. when they pulled out a gun and started shooting him in the 3900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

A gun was recovered from the scene of the shooting. Police said no arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.