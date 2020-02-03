Outbound I-55 lanes open at 1st Avenue after crash, fuel spill

Traffic on I-55 is moving after outbound lanes were closed Monday morning for more than an hour after a crash left fuel spilled on the road near 1st Avenue in the southwest suburbs.

State troopers responded to the five-vehicle crash about 10 a.m. and blocked all lanes of outbound traffic, but allowed cars to pass on the right shoulder, Illinois State Police said.

A box truck lost control and jack-knifed across several lanes, causing a chain reaction crash and diesel leak, state police said. Three semis and one green Honda passenger car were also involved in the crash.

The driver of the Honda was hospitalized with minor, non-life threatening injuries, state police said. All other drivers refused medical attention on the scene.

Lanes re-opened at 11:15 a.m., state police said.