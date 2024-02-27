Outlaw Music Festival: Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, John Mellencamp to headline Tinley Park show

article

Legendary rockers Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp will headline Outlaw Music Festival this September in Tinley Park.

The show, which is part of a 25-stop nationwide tour, will take place on Sept. 7 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park. Southern Avenue will also perform during the Chicago stop.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," Willie Nelson said in a statement.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. at OutlawMusicFestival.com.

VIP packages are also available, including better seating and exclusive festival merchandise.