Outrage after federal agents use tear gas just before Halloween parade in Old Irving Park

The Brief Federal agents deployed tear gas in Chicago’s Old Irving Park neighborhood Saturday morning, disrupting a community Halloween parade and sparking outrage among residents. Witnesses say Customs and Border Protection officers tackled and detained an undocumented man working nearby, then used chemical agents as neighbors and protesters confronted them. Former prosecutor Brian Kolp, who saw the incident unfold in his front yard, says a 70-year-old neighbor was also detained and that a law firm is preparing a lawsuit against the federal government.



Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side are outraged after federal agents, once again, deployed chemical agents against protesters. This time it happened as parents and children were heading to a neighborhood Halloween parade in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Chaos rocked a quiet Northwest Side neighborhood on Saturday.



"Started hearing some whistles and when I looked out I saw two fully uniformed Customs and Border Patrol agents tackling a guy to the ground Literally in my front yard right here," resident Brian Kolp said.

That man been working on a nearby home when federal agents chased him down and took him into custody in the 3700 block of North Kildare. His brother said he is an undocumented immigrant who came to the U.S. with his family when he was 4-year-old.

Within moments, angry neighbors poured out of their homes, joining protesters blowing whistles who had been on patrol looking for federal agents.

As angry residents shouted, the federal agents began lobbing teargas around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, just minutes before the scheduled start of an annual Halloween parade organized by the Old Irving Park Association.

"So you had folks who were literally out on the street taking their kids to this Halloween parade when this happened," Kolp said. "And I didn't see anybody with a weapon. I didn't see anybody make physical contact with these agents. I didn't see anybody do anything that justified, for instance, taking my 70-year-old neighbor to the ground."

Kolp says his 70-year-old neighbor was also taken into custody.

After about a half hour, the agents got in their cars and drove away. The Halloween party was held, but neighbors say many people stayed home.

Kolp, a former Cook County prosecutor, retrieved the chemical canisters and gave them to a law firm that is preparing a lawsuit against the federal government.

"I was pretty upset to be honest with you. I am an attorney. I used to work with and in law enforcement," Kolp said. "And watching this happen in my front yard was not something I ever thought was going to come to my front door. But here we are."

Fox 32 reached out to ICE and Border Patrol for more information on this incident. They have not yet responded.