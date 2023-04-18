First responders surprise local kids with school supplies, candy and more

There was a special surprise Tuesday for more than 150 members of the Boys and Girls Club in Little Village courtesy of local first responders.

The kids were gifted with school supplies, candy, toys, books and more.

The giveaway is part of the Cook County Regional Organized Crime Task Force's Smiles Events looking to support children from under-resourced areas.

Each family received a gift bag and a Home Depot gift card for household needs.

Organizers say the goal is to make a difference for local families.

"Today, when we come with these gifts to celebrate what it means to be a young person in this city, to know that we see you, we see your potential to be anything that you want to be, whether it's a police officer or a lawyer, a teacher, a caregiver, a worker who comes to the girls and boys clubs, or Boys and Girls clubs, to give back, that's why we're here," said Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Chicago have served local families since 1902, providing mentoring and programming for kids ages five to 18.