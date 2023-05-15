Expand / Collapse search

Over 15,000 supporters gather for Johnson's inaugural ball

By
Published 
Updated 10:20PM
Brandon Johnson
FOX 32 Chicago

New Chicago mayor throws People's Ball

The party continues Monday night for newly inaugurated Brandon Johnson.

CHICAGO - Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural ball, titled the People’s Ball, brought folks together from all walks of life Monday night.

More than 15,000 supporters were inside the UIC Forum entertained by a live band and open bar. 

Refreshments were also served, courtesy of multiple minority-owned businesses in the city. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Folks began filing in at 6 p.m., and the room was completely packed.  

FOX 32 spoke to a few of Johnson’s supporters about his success. 

Mark Wallace said Johnson reminded him a lot of Mayor Harold Washington and his push to unify the city.

Grammy Award-winning artist Common was the special guest performer. 