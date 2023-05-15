Over 15,000 supporters gather for Johnson's inaugural ball

Mayor Brandon Johnson’s inaugural ball, titled the People’s Ball, brought folks together from all walks of life Monday night.

More than 15,000 supporters were inside the UIC Forum entertained by a live band and open bar.

Refreshments were also served, courtesy of multiple minority-owned businesses in the city.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Folks began filing in at 6 p.m., and the room was completely packed.

FOX 32 spoke to a few of Johnson’s supporters about his success.

Mark Wallace said Johnson reminded him a lot of Mayor Harold Washington and his push to unify the city.

Grammy Award-winning artist Common was the special guest performer.