Over 200 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois

The Illinois Health Department is reporting another 9,887 new COVID-19 cases and 208 more deaths in the state.

Health officials say another 102,678 tests were reported, bringing the total number of tests performed to 11,021,676.

In Illinois, 779,975 coronavirus cases have been reported to the state since this beginning of the pandemic, and 13,179 people have died from the virus.

The state is reporting a 97 percent recovery rate.

This is the second time this week that over 200 deaths were reported to the state. On Wednesday, health officials said 238 people had died from COVID-19.

On Friday, Illinois health officials said they are preparing to receive their first shipment of coronavirus vaccines for the state.

The vaccines to prevent COVID-19 will be shipped to 10 Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers in Illinois, who will then coordinate distribution to the 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates.

As of Friday night, 5,331 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,134 patients were in the ICU and 694 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.