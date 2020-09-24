Over 2,200 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, 30 deaths

article

Health officials announced 2,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Thursday and 30 additional deaths due to the disease.

Thursday's numbers bring Illinois to a total of 281,371 cases and 8,538 deaths across 102 counties, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,071 specimens for a total of 5,293,678.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 3.5 percent.

As of Wednesday night, 1,713 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 400 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

