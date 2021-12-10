Over 300 CTA bus drivers attacked, assaulted so far this year, transit union says

CTA bus drivers say they are tired of being punching bags while doing their job, and are planning a march Saturday to demand more protection.

The Amalgamated Transit Union says there have been more than 300 incidents of attacks and assaults on CTA bus drivers so far this year.

Last weekend, a veteran bus driver was pulled out of his bus at the corner of Washington and Michigan by a group of teenagers and beaten on the pavement.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in that attack

On Friday, about 30 bus drivers met at their union headquarters to announce that they will be getting some help from a private security company.

South suburban entrepreneur Early Walker has connected with the Guarded Interest Security Firm, which, beginning this weekend, will be putting private security guards at some of the hotspots where drivers have been attacked.

They won't be getting on the buses and riding, but they'll be hopping on and off to do checks at various bus stops.

The bus drivers say they're not getting the protection they need from Chicago police or CTA security, and have to do something to protect themselves.