Over 60 armed robberies reported on Chicago's North and Northwest Sides since late June

Chicago police are warning North and Northwest Side residents after a slew of armed robberies and carjackings in the past month.

There were 62 reported armed robberies from June 23 to July 17th, spanning across several neighborhoods and large swaths of the city.

In each robbery, people exit a vehicle, display guns and steal the victims' belongings, according to a CPD community alert.

In several instances, the victims' vehicle was also stolen or they were beat up by one of the suspects. The suspects are described as a group of two-to-five men between the age of 18 and 25.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

June 23rd

1800 block of W. Grand Ave at 10 p.m.

1900 block of W. Ohio St at 10:15 p.m.

200 block of W. Institute Pl at 11:50 p.m.

June 24th

1000 block of N. Milwaukee Ave at 12:05 a.m.

1300 block of N. Paulina St at 12:07 a.m.

1900 block of W. 21st St at 7:10 a.m.

June 25th

1200 block of N. Maplewood Ave at 9:07 a.m.

2100 block of W. North Ave at 9:30 a.m.

July 3rd

200 block of W. Madison St at 3:23 a.m.

0-100 block of W. Goethe at 4:05 a.m.

600 block of W. Webster at 4:08 a.m.

5000 block of W. Montrose Ave at 5:20 a.m.

5800 block of W. Eastwood Ave at 5:30 a.m.

July 7th

900 block of N. Washtenaw Ave at 12:28 a.m.

1100 block of N. Washtenaw Ave at 12:30 a.m.

2300 block of W. Thomas St at 12:35 p.m.

2400 block of N. Milwaukee Ave at 12:53 a.m.

2600 block of N. Central Ave on at 1 a.m.

2700 block of W. Haddon Ave at 1 a.m.

1800 block of N. Cicero Ave at 6:19 a.m.

1800 block of N. Le Claire Ave at 6:25 a.m.

July 8th

1700 block of N. Normandy Ave at 4:20 p.m.

1900 block of N. Leavitt St at 7:57 p.m.

400 block of N. Noble St at 8:45 p.m.

July 9th

3600 block of N. California Ave on July 9, 2023 at 12:12 a.m.

2800 block of W. Chicago Ave at 12:15 a.m.

4000 block of N. Damen Ave at 1:30 a.m.

4600 block of N. Ravenswood Ave at 1:39 a.m.

3200 block of W. Montrose Ave at 1:58 a.m.

600 block of W. Madison St at 2:30 a.m.

4500 block of N. Keokuk Ave at 3:17 a.m.

1900 block of W. Norwood St at 3:30 a.m.

2000 block of W. Peterson Ave at 4:02 a.m.

6400 block of N. Oakley Ave at 4:19 a.m.

6400 block of N. Claremont Ave at 4:22 a.m.

400 block of S. Federal St at 4:40 a.m.

700 block of S. Michigan Ave at 4:55 a.m.

2300 block of N. California Ave at 5:00 a.m.

1200 block of S. Wabash Ave at 5:05 a.m.

3100 block of W. North Ave at 5:10 a.m.

July 10th

1900 block of W. Montrose Ave at 12:01 a.m.

4400 block of N. Sheridan Rd at 6:10 a.m.

3900 block of N. Lincoln Ave at 6:20 a.m.

2000 block of N. Damen Ave at 6:25 a.m.

3300 block of N. Paulina St at 6:26 a.m.

July 11th

600 block of S. Wabash Ave at 3:54 a.m.

2100 block of W. Devon Ave at 4:37 a.m.

6000 block of N. Western Ave at 4:40 a.m.

6000 block of N. Paulina St at 4:45 a.m.

5000 block of N. Broadway at 4:50 a.m.

3800 block of W. Lawrence Ave at 4:55 a.m.

3800 block of W. Lawrence Ave at 5 a.m.

4900 block of N. Elston Ave on at 5:04 a.m.

5300 block of N. Elston Ave on at 5:19 a.m.

2900 block of W. Palmer St at 12 p.m.

4300 block of W. Diversey Ave at 4 p.m.

2500 block of N. Kilbourn Ave at 4:05 p.m.

2800 block of N. Drake Ave at 4:10 p.m.

5300 block of W. Bloomingdale Ave at 4:23 p.m.

July 17th

600 block of W. Van Buren St at 1:30 a.m.

1200 block of W. Randolph St at 3:30 a.m.

4700 block N. Racine Ave at 3:58 a.m.

Anyone with information on these robberies is asked to contact Area Three detectives (312) 744-8263 or Area Five detectives (312) 746-7394.