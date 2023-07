A fire erupted in a rail yard in Englewood Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, about 15 to 50 cars were on fire at the rail yard located at 620 W. 59th Street.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The main body of the fire was put out, however, firefighters were chasing hot spots.

There are no reported injuries.