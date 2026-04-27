Dump truck overturned on I-290 in Chicago’s west suburbs, 1 hurt, police say

The Brief An overturned dump truck on I-290 in suburban Hillside is causing major delays. The truck hit another car and tipped over, ISP said. One occupant was taken to a hospital with injuries.



A dump truck crashed into another car on Interstate 290 in the western suburbs on Monday morning, causing significant traffic delays and lane closures for multiple hours.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene on I-290 westbound near Wolf Road in suburban Hillside around 6 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Sky Fox was over the scene where the truck was seen tipped over on its left side on top of what appeared to be a small sedan. Much of the truck’s load, which appeared to be some sort of sand or gravel, was dumped onto the side of the interstate.

ISP said one of the occupants was taken to a local hospital with injuries. It was unclear what the degree of those injuries were.

All lanes were still closed in that area as of around 7:30 a.m., and were reopened by 10 a.m., ISP said.