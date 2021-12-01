Oxford High School Shooting: Oakland County prosecutor calls Wednesday press conference

The Oakland County County Prosecutor's Office and Oakland County's Sheriff's Office have both called press conferences Wednesday afternoon with more details in the Oxford High School mass shooting that ended with four teenagers dead, six other students hurt, and a teacher injured.

The prosecutor will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Wednesday where it's expected that we will learn more about possible charges filed against the suspected shooter. An hour later, the sheriff's office will hold a press conference as well.

FOX 2 will stream both press conferences live on this page.

RELATED: What we know about the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

Four students were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday. Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling were killed.

Shilling died around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

RELATED: Fourth Oxford High School shooting victim dies

What happened at Oxford High School?

At 12:51 p.m., the first call to 911 was made from inside the school. It was the first of at least 100 alerting law enforcement to the shooting as it was unfolding inside the school.

Someone had started shooting students in the school with a 9 mm Sig Sauer. Several people were shot and Oakland County dispatchers got deputies to the scene in just a few minutes.

Two minutes after the first deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect in the hallway holding the Sig Sauer. Without a shot fired by deputies, he was taken into custody.

But at least four students were dead. Eight others were hurt and two of them are fighting for their lives.

Who is the Oxford High School shooter?

The 15-year-old shooter has not yet been publicly identified by the sheriff's office. He has retained an attorney and his parents instructed him not to speak with investigators, according to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

He is in custody at Oakland County Children's Village.

The suspected shooter used a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was purchased by his father four days before the shooting.

When deputies stopped the teen, the gun still had seven rounds in it. He was arrested without incident.

"We believe he came out of a bathroom with a weapon in hand. Deputies took (the gun) from him he was walking down the hall," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "That interrupted what could have led to several more victims. The way I see it is, there were seven more victims in that gun."

Investigators searched the shooter's home on East Sreet on Tuesday evening and seized key evidence, including what appeared to be several long guns.