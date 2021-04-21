Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
3
Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Freeze Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Packages stolen from Lake View East apartments: police

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Police are warning of two burglaries reported at apartment buildings in April in Lake View East.

In each incident, someone used a screwdriver to force open the front door of an apartment building, went into a room where packages were being kept, and stole them, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 3:50 a.m. April 16 in the 400 block of West Oakdale Avenue, and about 4:20 a.m. April 18 in the 500 block of West Oakdale Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.