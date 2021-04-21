Packages stolen from Lake View East apartments: police

Police are warning of two burglaries reported at apartment buildings in April in Lake View East.

In each incident, someone used a screwdriver to force open the front door of an apartment building, went into a room where packages were being kept, and stole them, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 3:50 a.m. April 16 in the 400 block of West Oakdale Avenue, and about 4:20 a.m. April 18 in the 500 block of West Oakdale Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.