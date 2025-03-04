Pączki Day: Long lines, sweet treats at Chicago-area bakeries

The Brief On Pączki Day, crowds lined up outside Bennison’s Bakery in Evanston to get their hands on the beloved Polish pastries. The bakery expects to sell 10,000 pączki by the end of the day, with pre-orders and in-store sales keeping employees busy. Despite long lines, the atmosphere remained festive as customers eagerly waited for their freshly made treats.



It’s the day when many cast aside croissants and kick cake to the curb. Pączki Day means those fruit- and cream-filled Polish donuts take top billing.

And, like every Fat Tuesday, pączki fans lined up outside the door and down the block at Bennison‘s Bakeries in Evanston.

Many buy them by the dozen-the veterans ordering days ahead.

"We started selling pączki on [March 1] but since Saturday it’s really picked up," said Blaine Downer.

By the numbers:

She said they expect to have sold 10,000 of the pastries by day’s end.

"We had 5,400 on order for today and then we’re making them all day for the store and it’s still very early," she said.

There is a small army of employees, frying filling, and boxing the pastries in every corner of the bakery.

"We don’t have time to think so, you just go," Downer said.

Their King Cakes are also a big draw.

"I’ve had people from New Orleans call me and leave reviews online that ours are better and I don’t disagree," Downer said.

The long lines do not seem to be a deterrent. In fact, the atmosphere is jovial.

"You can’t be mad when it comes to pastries and baked goods," Downer said. "Everyone’s gonna get them, and everyone usually is very patient and understanding."

Owner Jory Downer said it’s the fresh ingredients, particularly the cream filling, that keeps customers coming back.

His father, Guy Downer, purchased the bakery in the 60s, but Bennison’s has been in business since 1938.