Two people were carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police.

A man and woman were inside a 2017 Nissan Sentra when someone showed them a gun and demanded the car, Chicago police said in a statement. They complied and exited the car.

The carjacking happened about 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Spaulding Avenue, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving north on Spaulding. No one was injured.

