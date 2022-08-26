Pair charged in deadly Humboldt Park shooting

article

Two men have been charged in a deadly shooting this April in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Stevion Davis, 22, and Lizzerrick Watson, 29, are accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Cory Xavier Finley on April 25 in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, police said.

Davis was arrested Wednesday in the 800 block of North Massoit Avenue and Watson was taken into custody the same day in the 4700 block of West Monroe Street, the same blocks listed as their current residences, according to police

They were each charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Davis and Watson are due in bond court Friday.