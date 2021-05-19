Pair charged in Little Village carjacking

article

Two men have been charged with a carjacking Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Lashawn Harris, 30, and Jeffery Stevens, 24, have been charged with felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery, according to Chicago police

About 3 p.m. May 17, the men allegedly approached a 48-year-old man in the 2300 block of South Lawndale Avenue and took the man's car by force, police said.

Police took Harris and Stevens into custody at a traffic stop minutes after the carjacking.

They are due in court Wednesday.