Expand / Collapse search

Pair charged with robbing woman, teen girl at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Special Report: Heres how the feds trace guns when solving crimes

In a FOX 32 special report, Anthony Ponce looks at how the gun tracing process works and how it’s changing.

CHICAGO - Two Chicago men were arrested and charged for allegedly robbing a woman and teenage girl at gunpoint, and then crashing a stolen car into a police vehicle earlier this week on the city's South Side.

Kytwone Jenkins, 19, and Demereon Jackson, 18, were taken into custody around 8:05 p.m. on Monday after police say they took property at gunpoint from a 28-year-old woman in the 5300 block of S. Kimbark Ave. and 16-year-old girl in the 4500 block of S. Woodlawn Ave.

The suspects were quickly located after crashing a stolen vehicle into an unmarked CPD vehicle, police said.

Kytwone Jenkins and Damereon Jackson | Chicago Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Jenkins is charged with armed robbery and various traffic citations.

Jackson is charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

The pair was due in bond court on Wednesday.