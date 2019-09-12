Pair charged with attempted ATM burglary spree on South, West sides

Two men were charged with trying to break into ATMs during a series of business burglaries Wednesday on the South and West sides.

Dwayne Anderson, 22, and Isiah Doss, 19, were each charged with three felony counts of burglary, according to a statement from Chicago police.

They are accused of entering three businesses between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Pulaski Road, the 700 block of West Garfield Boulevard and the 1800 block of West Cermak Road, police said. They tried to break into an ATM inside each business, but were unsuccessful.

Dwayne Anderson | Chicago police

In at least one case, they also opened a cash register when they were unable to open the ATM, according to police. It was not clear whether they got any money.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a stolen vehicle used in all the burglaries and to identify Anderson and Doss as the suspects, police said. They were arrested and charged after officers stopped the vehicle at 5:28 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Douglas Boulevard.

A third person, who was driving the vehicle, was also taken into custody, but was later released without being charged, police said.

Anderson, who lives in West Garfield Park, and Doss, who lives in Austin, are expected to appear in court for bail hearings on Thursday.

