Pair charged with kidnapping, beating woman across state lines

A man is accused of kidnapping and beating his ex-girlfriend in Indiana and Illinois with the help of his niece.

Robert Speed, 36, and Shirley Speed, 24, were each charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of interstate domestic violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

The two, both from Indiana, allegedly kidnapped and assaulted Robert Speed’s ex-girlfriend between July 26 and July 31, prosecutors said. The assaults happened in Gary, Chicago and suburban South Holland.

Robert and Shirley Speed allegedly repeatedly punched, kicked and choked the woman with items such as an electrical cord in the attacks, prosecutors said. She was eventually released and treated for serious injuries.

Kidnapping charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, and the domestic violence could be punishable up to 10 years, prosecutors said.

Both are due in court Oct. 10.