Pair fatally shot inside parked car on Chicago's South Side

A man and a woman were shot and killed in a parked car Wednesday night in the Marynook neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 19-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were inside a parked vehicle around 12:39 a.m. when two people shot at them in the 8300 block of South Dorchester Avenue, police said.

The man was shot several times in the chest while the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.