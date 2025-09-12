Pair found dead inside Loop home, police say
CHICAGO - Two people were found dead inside a home in Chicago's Loop on Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Police said officers responded to a call around 10:34 a.m. to a residence on the 0-100 block of East Adams Street.
Inside, they discovered two males, a 34-year-old and another whose age has not yet been confirmed, unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the two males died and how long they were inside the home before being found.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are investigating the case as a death investigation, pending autopsies to determine the cause and manner of deaths.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.