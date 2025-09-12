Pair found dead inside Loop home, police say

The Brief Two men were found unresponsive inside a home on East Adams Street Thursday morning. A 34-year-old man and another male of unconfirmed age were pronounced dead at the scene. Chicago police said detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.



Two people were found dead inside a home in Chicago's Loop on Thursday, according to police.

What we know:

Police said officers responded to a call around 10:34 a.m. to a residence on the 0-100 block of East Adams Street.

Inside, they discovered two males, a 34-year-old and another whose age has not yet been confirmed, unresponsive. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the two males died and how long they were inside the home before being found.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are investigating the case as a death investigation, pending autopsies to determine the cause and manner of deaths.