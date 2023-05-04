Pair of 13-year-olds charged in Chatham carjacking

Two 13-year-old boys were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The boys are accused of robbing and carjacking a 60-year-old man in the 8500 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to police.

They were arrested by members of CPD's Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce roughly three blocks away from where the carjacking took place.

Each boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon and robbery of a victim over 60 years old.

No further information was immediately available.