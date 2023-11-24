Pair of suburban men arrested for assault, home invasion at Naperville apartment: prosecutors

article

Two Naperville men are facing charges for breaking and entering an apartment unit after beating a man outside the building on Thanksgiving Day.

Daggio Castillo, 22, and Jeremy Gundlach, 21, were arrested early Thursday morning at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Avenue when they were caught breaking in.

Naperville police were called to the complex at 1 a.m. for a potential home invasion.

Prosecutors say Castillo and Gundlach traveled from Maywood to the Naperville apartment complex to confront an individual they had been communicating with earlier in the evening.

When they got there, they ran into an individual outside the complex and got into a with him. The victim sustained a broken nose as well as fractures to other bones in his face.

The men then broke into one of the apartment units by kicking down the door. The pair made threats to the occupant before fleeing the scene, according to prosecutors.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention. He is expected to require surgery as a result of the battery.

"The victim in this case has a long road to recovery ahead of him and I wish him well as he recovers both physically and emotionally," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Castillo and Gundlach were charged with one count of home invasion and one count of aggravated battery.

The pair appeared in court Friday morning and were denied pre-trial release.

The next court appearance for both men is scheduled for Dec. 18.