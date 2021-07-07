Pair of teenage boys charged in Chatham carjacking

Two boys are facing multiple felony charges in connection with a carjacking Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood.

The boys, ages 16 and 15, are accused of carjacking a 35-year-old woman and two children around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 7900 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said.

The 16-year-old has been charged with four felony counts of vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen fire arm and robbery.

The 15-year-old is facing one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor.

The boys were arrested Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Division Street after being spotted in the car they are accused of stealing, according to police.

They are due in court on Thursday.