Pair seriously injured, 2 others hurt in crash on Chicago's Southwest Side

Four people were hurt, two of them seriously injured, in a two-car crash early Thursday on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. between a pickup truck and a Jeep in the 4000 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Two men, 23 and 35, who were riding in the truck suffered trauma to the body and were unable to speak at the scene, police said. They were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

The occupants of the Jeep, a 32-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. They were listed in fair condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The nature of the crash was not immediately clear.