Pair shot, critically wounded on Chicago's West Side

A man and a woman were shot and critically wounded Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

They were sitting inside a parked car around 10:14 p.m. when they were approached by a gunman who shot at them before running away in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and abdomen and the 20-year-old woman was struck in the leg. Both victims were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.