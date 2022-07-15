Pair shot in Roseland

Two men were shot and wounded Thursday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The pair was standing outside around 7:55 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

The 23-year-old was struck in the hip and the 28-year-old man was struck in the leg, police said. Both victims were taken to Roseland Community Hospital where they were listed in fair condition, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.