Pair shot while walking in Portage Park

Two men were shot while walking Tuesday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The pair, 27 and 29, were walking around 11 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 400 block of North Long Avenue, police said.

The 29-year-old was shot twice in the arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said. The 27-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the inner thigh and was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.