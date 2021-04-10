Pair wanted in connection to string of armed robberies in South Shore: police

The Chicago Police Department is searching for a pair in connection to a string of armed robbberies Wednesday in South Shore.

In each robbery, two armed male suspects approach a person and demand their wallet and money, Chicago police said.

The first robbery was about 1 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Phillips Avenue, police said. Hours later, two others were robbed in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue.

The pair is between 20 to 30 years old and were seen wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273.