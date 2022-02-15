Paislee Shultis, NY child missing since 2019, found hidden under staircase

Upstate police say they have found a little New York girl who had been missing for nearly three years.

Paislee Shultis, then 4 years old, was reported missing from Cayuga Heights in Tompkins County on July 13, 2019. At the time of her disappearance, police thought that she might have been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr.

On Monday, police in Saugerties say they had a warrant to search a home in connection with the case.

The girl's biological father was one of the residents. He has previously told police that Cooper had fled to Pennsylvania and had not seen her since 2019.

Paislee Shultis was reported missing in 2019. She was found in a tiny room under stairs in a NY home.

Police say they saw a section of a staircase that appeared odd to them. A detective shined a light into a crack and saw what appeared to be a blanket. They removed several steps and found Paislee and 33-year-year-old Kimberly Cooper in a small room under the stairs. The space was described as "small, cold and wet" according to local media.

Police say that the girl appeared to be in good health.

Cooper was arrested and charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Kirk Sultis Jr., 32, and Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were charged with felony custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Shultis Sr. and Jr. were arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on their own recognizance.

Kirk Sultis Jr., 32 (left) and Kimberly Cooper faces charges in the case.

Cooper was remanded to the Ulster County Jail.

Stay-Away Orders of Protection were issued by the court against all three defendants.

Paislee Shultis has been handed over to her legal guardian and was reunited with her older sister.