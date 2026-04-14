Usher, Chris Brown announce 2026 stadium tour, including stop at Soldier Field

The Brief Usher and Chris Brown will perform at Soldier Field on Aug. 21, 2026. Pre-sale tickets begin April 21, with general sales opening April 27 at noon. The 33-date stadium tour will run across North America through December.



Two of R&B's biggest hitmakers are sharing the same stage – and Chicago is on the list.

What we know:

Usher and Chris Brown are bringing their 2026 co-headlining tour to Chicago's Soldier Field on Aug. 21.

The 33-date tour kicks off June 26 in Denver and will travel through major cities including Detroit, Toronto, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami before wrapping Dec. 11 in Tampa.

Dig deeper:

Both artists are coming off major touring success.

Usher recently wrapped the North American leg of his "Past, Present, Future" tour, which sold more than 1.1 million tickets across 62 sold-out shows.

Chris Brown closed out his "Breezy Bowl XX World Tour" last year, which became the highest-grossing tour and highest-grossing tour by a solo Black American male artist, generating nearly $300 million and drawing 2 million fans worldwide.

The pairing of the two artists has already generated buzz online, with a teaser released on social media sparking anticipation among fans.

What's next:

Tickets will be released in phases, starting with a Citi pre-sale on April 21, followed by additional pre-sales later in the week.

General ticket sales begin April 27 at noon through the official tour website. More details can be found online.