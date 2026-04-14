33 things to do in Chicago April 17-19

Whether you're looking for live music, a ball game or something to do around the city, Chicago has a lineup of events this weekend. Here's what to check out April 17-19.

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?

April 17: LANY at Credit Union 1 Arena

April 17: Pradabagshawty at Avondale Music Hall

April 17: Pat Metheny at Symphony Center

April 17: Los Parras at Rosemont Theatre

April 17: The Isley Brothers at Horseshoe Casino

April 17: Camelphat at The Salt Shed Indoors

April 17: DJ Pauly D at Tao Chicago

April 18: Ratboys at Vic Theatre

April 18: Masters of the Mic at Auditorium Theatre

April 18: DEEPFAKE at Outset

April 19: Josh Garrels, Taylor Armstrong at House of Blues Chicago

April 19: Big Shrimp & Tand at Garcia’s Chicago

April 19: Curren$y at Ramova Theatre

April 19: Maisie Peters, Bella Kay at Vic Theatre

Multiple dates: Jorma Kaukonen at Garcia’s Chicago

What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?

April 17: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

April 18: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

April 18: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals

April 19: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets

April 19: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

Stuff You Should Know Live

Pablo Francisco

Michael McIntyre

Felipe Esparza

Michelle Buteau

Rachel Bloom: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Michael Che

What events are in Chicago April 17-19?

CIVL Fest returns April 16-25, celebrating Chicago’s independent music and performing arts venues, featuring more than 40 shows across neighborhoods.

Eataly hosts its all-access food and drink event with unlimited tastings of more than 30 Italian dishes and 20 wines, beers and spirits. The event runs 7 to 11 p.m. April 17 and includes live music, chef demonstrations and interactive experiences.

The Fit 4 Me Fitness Festival takes place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 in Lincoln Park. The family-friendly event features group fitness activities, wellness resources, food, music and more.

The Pickwick Vintage Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 at the Chicago Athletic Association, marking its first appearance in the city. More than 30 vendors will offer vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories inside the White City Ballroom.

Another Vegan Market runs from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at Emporium Arcade Bar in Logan Square.