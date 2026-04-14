33 things to do in Chicago April 17-19
CHICAGO - Whether you're looking for live music, a ball game or something to do around the city, Chicago has a lineup of events this weekend. Here's what to check out April 17-19.
What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?
April 17: LANY at Credit Union 1 Arena
April 17: Pradabagshawty at Avondale Music Hall
April 17: Pat Metheny at Symphony Center
April 17: Los Parras at Rosemont Theatre
April 17: The Isley Brothers at Horseshoe Casino
April 17: Camelphat at The Salt Shed Indoors
April 17: DJ Pauly D at Tao Chicago
April 18: Ratboys at Vic Theatre
April 18: Masters of the Mic at Auditorium Theatre
April 18: DEEPFAKE at Outset
April 19: Josh Garrels, Taylor Armstrong at House of Blues Chicago
April 19: Big Shrimp & Tand at Garcia’s Chicago
April 19: Curren$y at Ramova Theatre
April 19: Maisie Peters, Bella Kay at Vic Theatre
Multiple dates: Jorma Kaukonen at Garcia’s Chicago
What sporting events are in the Chicago area this weekend?
April 17: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
April 18: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
April 18: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals
April 19: Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets
April 19: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
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What events are in Chicago April 17-19?
CIVL Fest
CIVL Fest returns April 16-25, celebrating Chicago’s independent music and performing arts venues, featuring more than 40 shows across neighborhoods.
All You Can Eataly
Eataly hosts its all-access food and drink event with unlimited tastings of more than 30 Italian dishes and 20 wines, beers and spirits. The event runs 7 to 11 p.m. April 17 and includes live music, chef demonstrations and interactive experiences.
Fit 4 Me Fitness Festival
The Fit 4 Me Fitness Festival takes place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18 in Lincoln Park. The family-friendly event features group fitness activities, wellness resources, food, music and more.
Pickwick Vintage Show
The Pickwick Vintage Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 at the Chicago Athletic Association, marking its first appearance in the city. More than 30 vendors will offer vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories inside the White City Ballroom.
Another Vegan Market
Another Vegan Market runs from noon to 4 p.m. April 19 at Emporium Arcade Bar in Logan Square.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.