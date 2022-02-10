Palatine fire truck flipped onto its side after crash with minivan

article

A fire engine truck has flipped on to its side after colliding with a minivan in Palatine Thursday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 9:30 a.m., in the intersection of west Palatine Road and Quentin Road.

The truck rolled onto its side with materials and glass falling in and from it. The front of the minivan is smashed.

The crash is currently under investigation and the intersection will be closed for several hours, police said.