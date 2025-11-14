Palatine officer’s actions in immigration arrest under scrutiny after bodycam release

The Brief Newly released body camera footage shows a Palatine police officer appearing to assist federal agents during an immigration arrest, raising concerns about a possible violation of the Illinois Trust Act. The Palatine Police Department says the officer acted only to prevent the situation from escalating and had seconds to make a decision.



Newly released body camera video is raising questions about a Palatine police officer’s role in a federal immigration arrest and prompting a response from the department.

What we know:

The footage, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, shows the officer telling a crowd to back up as federal agents struggled to handcuff a man in a parking lot on Oct. 27.

Moments later, the officer kneels and secures one of the man’s hands, appearing to assist in the arrest.

Critics say that action could violate the Illinois Trust Act, which prohibits local police from participating in civil immigration enforcement. Palatine police say the officer acted to prevent the situation from escalating.

In a written statement, the department said the officer had only seconds to decide what to do. The full statement is below: