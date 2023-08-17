Palatine shooting leaves 15-year-old boy critically wounded

A boy was shot several times and critically wounded Thursday morning in northwest suburban Palatine.

Around 5:19 a.m., Palatine police officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of East Clear Creek Bay where they found several spent shell casings.

Roughly seven minutes later, officers discovered a 15-year-old boy who was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive, officials said.

The boy was transported by paramedics to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Palatine police at (847) 359-9000.