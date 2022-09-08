Expand / Collapse search

Palos Fire Department auctioning off used ambulance

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Palos Heights
If you are in the market for a new vehicle, or maybe an RV, look no further than the Palos Fire Protection District. They are auctioning off a used ambulance said to be perfect for road tripping. Greg Berry is Municibid’s CEO and founder, the company hosting the auction.

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - If you're thinking about van life, well now might be your chance — and it comes with a siren.

The Palos Fire Department is auctioning off a used ambulance using the website municibid.com

It might be just the thing for some road tripping and camping.

"People — since the pandemic especially — have been hitting the road in all sorts of RVs, and ambulances are a hot item when it comes to that. They're easy to convert," said Greg Berry, Municibid's CEO and founder.

The auction ends on Tuesday.
 