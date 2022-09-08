Palos Fire Department auctioning off used ambulance
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. - If you're thinking about van life, well now might be your chance — and it comes with a siren.
The Palos Fire Department is auctioning off a used ambulance using the website municibid.com.
It might be just the thing for some road tripping and camping.
"People — since the pandemic especially — have been hitting the road in all sorts of RVs, and ambulances are a hot item when it comes to that. They're easy to convert," said Greg Berry, Municibid's CEO and founder.
The auction ends on Tuesday.