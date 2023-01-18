Palos Hills multi-vehicle crash with entrapment prompts road closure
CHICAGO - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills Wednesday morning that left one person trapped in their vehicle, reports say.
Emergency crews responded just after 6:30 a.m. to northbound 104th Avenue. The road was closed between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street.
At least three cars with heavy damage were towed from the scene. Clean up crews were still working around 7:30 a.m.
It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
Check back for updates.