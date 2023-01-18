Expand / Collapse search

Palos Hills multi-vehicle crash with entrapment prompts road closure

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Palos Hills
FOX 32 Chicago

Entrapment after multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills

A multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills closed 104th Avenue between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street Wednesday morning. Four cars were involved. There is not available information about the condition of the drivers at this time.

CHICAGO - There was a multi-vehicle crash in Palos Hills Wednesday morning that left one person trapped in their vehicle, reports say. 

Emergency crews responded just after 6:30 a.m. to northbound 104th Avenue. The road was closed between Cal-Sag Road and 107th Street. 

At least three cars with heavy damage were towed from the scene. Clean up crews were still working around 7:30 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. 

Check back for updates. 