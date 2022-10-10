Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury

A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday.

The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed.

Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of Palos Park cannot walk, work or feed himself. He says he was injured during what was supposed to be a fun gathering with friends at iFLY in Rosemont in January 2021.

Before the accident, Schilling was an avid runner and sports fan. His injury was captured in a video we can’t legally show.

"It's very clear from the video that David was out of control and distressed, the iFLY instructor fails to intervene and he unfortunately hits his head at a rapid 45-degree angle," said Schilling’s attorney, Jack J. Casciato.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On its website, iFLY bills itself as "fun for everyone." In the question and answer section of the site, it says children as young as three years old can participate in indoor skydiving.

Schilling had participated in the activity four times before his accident, signing a waiver each time.

"We argued that the waiver was inapplicable given that the waiver calls it inherently dangerous, but iFLY markets it as very safe," said Casciato.

Schilling is suing for negligence, willful and wanton conduct and fraudulent misrepresentation. His attorney says other tragic accidents have happened at iFLY locations.

"They've been sued on numerous occasions, in recent years. Unfortunately, this is the second time that a participant has been rendered a quadriplegic," said Casciato.

The case is expected to go to jury trial in Cook County in October 2023.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to iFLY for comment. They have not yet responded.