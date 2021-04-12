Parents, guardians welcome back teachers at Walter Payton College Prep
CHICAGO - Teachers at Walter Payton College Prep received a warm welcome Monday morning.
Parents and guardians gathered outside of the North Side high school to welcome back the faculty.
Volunteers are wearing school colors and keeping six feet of distance.
Temperatures were also reportedly taken and masks are a must.
Teachers will begin virtual classes from their classrooms Monday until students return.