Rally to show support for anti-mask principal held at Queen of Martyrs school in Evergreen Park

Parents and kids rallied in Evergreen Park on Sunday to get Queen of Martyrs principal Jacob "Doc" Mathius reinstated after he told families that masks were optional.

The Archdiocese of Chicago placed Mathius on administrative leave one day after the letter was distributed.

Holding signs that read things like "Bring Back Doc," "Doc is a Hero" and "No More Masks," children and adults braved the bitterly cold day outside the school to wave flags and wave when drivers honked.

In his letter, Mathius said: "I have reached this determination as I perceive….as I have for some time now…that the social-emotional toll that continuing COVID protocols have taken on many of our students have become more toxic than the COVID virus itself."

Since the controversy started, the Archdiocese has decided to make masks optional.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS