Parents, students fight to reopen schools as Illinois’ virus positivity rate surges

Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate is surging as virus cases continue to increase. But many residents are still getting restless, fighting for schools to reopen.

Seven months in, many people are now frustrated with social distancing guidelines and all the restrictions in place. But we’re not in the clear yet.

A coronavirus outbreak infecting 11 people, many of them Cook County residents, began with a 13-year-old. The transmission occurred during a three-week family trip over the summer, according to published reports.

Heath care professionals are urging the public to take necessary precautions.

“I think people are forgetting that the pandemic is still real and it’s still killing people and its spreading and our numbers are going up across the country,” said Chicago Doctor Shikha Jain.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases is up 35 percent from last week, with health officials announcing more than 2,700 newly confirmed cases and 13 more deaths through Monday. The statewide death toll is now nearing 9,000.

Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon, more than 100 students and parents rallied outside Stevenson High School in Lake County. The group says virtual learning is ineffective, with many parents and students saying it should be an individual choice, if students feel safe to enter the classroom.

Health experts say unfortunately, as numbers rise, there’s a risk we may move backwards in our phases. Everyone is encouraged to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing.