Parents, students rally in Glen Ellyn pushing for return to classroom

There was another protest against remote learning in the suburbs. Parents and students say it is time to get back to class.

Some suburban students were welcomed back into school Monday in District 230 and in schools in Lemont. But students in Glenbard Township High School District 87 are still doing remote learning and they feel it's not working.

On Monday night, the calls to reopen schools continued.

“We have flattened the curve, but why is the goalpost being moved all the time? Enough is enough,” said parent Betsy Kateyiannis-Dale.

Parents and students in District 87 voiced their desire for the choice to have in-person learning.

“There’s been a big drop in motivation. People my age, it can be really hard to stay focused,” said Glenbard South High School senior Colin Murphy.

"Keeping out students out of school is harming them more than COVID itself. A lot of students are having a lot of anxiety, have developed depression and they feel isolated,” Kateyiannis-Dale said.

Some parents attended a board meeting after the rally to share their concerns.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Superintendent David Larson says, “We are committed to launching in-person learning as soon as possible. At this time, the earliest date for in-person learning is Oct. 19.”

“We’ve had dates given to us before so it's a little, you know, I’m just a little skeptic about that being true. I hope it is, but we’ll see,” said parent Kecia Murphy.

For weeks now, parents and students throughout the state have rallied to get students back in the classroom and on the field.

FOX 32 spoke to a lawyer representing student athletes and their parents who plan to file a class action lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association.