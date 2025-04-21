Parishioners mourn Pope Francis at Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines

The Brief Mourners gathered Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe following the death of Pope Francis. An outdoor memorial of flowers grew throughout the day as visitors came to pray and reflect. A requiem Mass is scheduled for Monday evening, led by the Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez.



Parishioners gathered Monday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines to mourn the death of Pope Francis, a global spiritual leader remembered for his compassion and humility.

What we know:

On Easter Monday, Catholics visited the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a well-known site of pilgrimage and prayer, to honor the life of Pope Francis.

The pope’s passing, announced earlier in the day, sparked a spontaneous outpouring of emotion at the outdoor shrine where people brought flowers and paused for prayer.

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, who serves as rector of the shrine, reflected on Pope Francis’ final public appearance, describing a moment during Easter Sunday’s Mass in St. Peter’s Square that now feels especially poignant.

"One of the most beautiful gestures, looking back at it now, you could almost feel like he knew it was coming," Sanchez said. "But he gave the papal blessing… he normally does this particularly in Easter and in Christmas, two times a year, that this particular blessing he gives to the community. And shortly after that he gets on his pope-mobile and starts riding around inside of the plaza as though saying goodbye, but no one knew it was a goodbye until we wake up this morning. I think that's what that was."

What's next:

Sanchez is set to lead the parish in a requiem Mass Monday night. The indoor service will begin at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Mass to follow.