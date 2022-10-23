Parishioners show support for Father Michael Pfleger after latest sex abuse allegation

A group gathered on Sunday to show support for Chicago's Father Michael Pfleger, who is facing a new allegation of sex abuse.

A man in his late 40's now says that Pfleger sexually abused him twice at the church back in the 1980s. Pfleger has denied this new allegation and was cleared of wrongdoing in the previous allegations.

"He's the target of evil blackmailing," said Rev. Jesse Jackson on Sunday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago said Pfleger has been asked to step aside from ministry and live away from the parish while the allegation is investigated. Pfleger has agreed tp cooperate fully with this request, according to church officials.

The allegation was reported to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the law enforcement officials as required by children protection policies.