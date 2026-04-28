Ex-Chicago-area police officer charged with sexual abuse of woman, police say

A part-time suburban police officer was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a woman during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Late last January, the Park City Police Department learned of allegations against the officer, Patrick Cacho, who "acted unprofessionally" and possibly committed a crime while on duty on more than one occasion, the department said in a news release.

Cacho allegedly committed the offense against a woman during traffic stops, police said. He was immediately relieved of all duties and placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Park City police asked Illinois State Police to investigate the allegations.

After the investigation, Cacho was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated battery, official misconduct, and criminal sexual abuse, police said.

Cacho was arrested by ISP on April 28 after he was fired by the Park City Police Department.

Park City Police Chief said in the release that "While all individuals in the criminal justice system are presumed innocent until proven guilty, these allegations are deeply concerning and run counter to the ethical standards upheld by the Park City Police Department."

What we don't know:

It was unclear how many times the alleged abuse happened.